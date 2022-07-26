Ali Baggott, for Field Hockey Canada







Canadian umpires Lelia Sacré and Tyler Klenk took off this week for their second appearance at a Commonwealth Games. Both call British Columbia home and both are proving themselves to be not just among but part of the world’s best umpires. As of July 2022, Klenk has been promoted to the Pro League Panel, while Sacré has earned her spot on the International Elite Panel. Former world panel umpire Wendy Stewart will join them in Birmingham as an umpire manager.



