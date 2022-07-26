



World number one Australian men’s hockey team have indeed hit the groove ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where they would be striving to win the hockey gold for the record seventh time. The Kookaburras only returned to international hockey action in April this year after being off the international hockey action radar for close to eight months since featuring in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where they bagged a silver medal after losing to Belgium in a shootout in the final. They had opted out of the ongoing 2021-22 FIH Pro League owing to Covid-19-induced international travel restrictions.



