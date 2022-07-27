Series of confusion at Pakistan hockey federation, no clarity about day-to-day incharge
The federation became a laughing stock when Bajwa refused to leave his office and occupied the secretary-general's seat on Monday and Tuesday, after Saeed Khan was announced as the new secretary general on Saturday.
File image of Pakistan Hockey Team. Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Karachi: Three-time former Olympic champions Pakistan is facing one of its worst crisis with total confusion prevailing over the functioning of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.