Series of confusion at Pakistan hockey federation, no clarity about day-to-day incharge

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
The federation became a laughing stock when Bajwa refused to leave his office and occupied the secretary-general's seat on Monday and Tuesday, after Saeed Khan was announced as the new secretary general on Saturday.


File image of Pakistan Hockey Team. Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Karachi: Three-time former Olympic champions Pakistan is facing one of its worst crisis with total confusion prevailing over the functioning of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

