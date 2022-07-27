Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup in India under threat after FIH rejects HI’s proposal to hold elections in 20 weeks: Reports

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Meanwhile, a three-member FIH delegation led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed is also expected to visit India on August 15.

Ritesh Pathak


(Picture Credit: Twitter)

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is irked about the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) decision of giving 20 weeks turnaround time to Hockey India to adopt a new Constitution and put in place a duly recognized and democratically-elected board. The global body has also threatened the Indian board with taking away the hosting rights for the Men’s Hockey World Cu p  slated to be held next year.

