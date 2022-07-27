Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Alan Forsyth: Scotland's hockey captain admits Olympic snub still rankles as he prepares for Birmingham 2022

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Team Scotland hockey captain Alan Forsyth says he will never get over being overlooked for Tokyo last year as he prepares to lead out his nation at his fourth Commonwealth Games.

By Alec McQuarrie


Team Scotland hockey captain Alan Forsyth celebrates scoring a goal during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Forsyth, who was only selected as a reserve for the Olympic Games last summer, is still devastated by the decision and may face his GB teammates in Birmingham later this month.

