PR Sreejesh eyes a memorable swansong

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022
"Another Commonwealth Games is a tricky one because in another four years, I don't think I will be able to sustain," Sreejesh said.
 

PR Sreejesh in action against Spain on Sunday (Hockey India)

PR Sreejesh feels his chequered international career resembles Malayali staple 'Avial' - a mixed curry of 13 vegetables. At 34 and in the twilight zone, all that is left for Sreejesh is to tick a couple of boxes in a career that has been filled with numerous ups and a few downs.

