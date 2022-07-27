"Another Commonwealth Games is a tricky one because in another four years, I don't think I will be able to sustain," Sreejesh said.





PR Sreejesh in action against Spain on Sunday (Hockey India)



PR Sreejesh feels his chequered international career resembles Malayali staple 'Avial' - a mixed curry of 13 vegetables. At 34 and in the twilight zone, all that is left for Sreejesh is to tick a couple of boxes in a career that has been filled with numerous ups and a few downs.



