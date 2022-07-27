Reid was not the coach of the Indian team at the Gold Coast Games, but he did see them play at the event. He refuses to compare that side of 2018 to this 2022 team, which last year won a medal at an Olympics after 41 years.



Amit Kamath





The Indian men's hockey ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image credit: Twitter/@reidgj)



When the Indian men's hockey team takes the turf at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre to begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, they will have a bit of unfinished business to take care of believes India coach Graham Reid. While the Indian men's national team has never won gold at the CWG, they finished outside the podium places at the Gold Coast Games four years ago after losing the semi-final to New Zealand, before losing the bronze medal playoff to England. It was a setback for the side that had won silver at the previous two editions.



