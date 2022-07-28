By Washington Onyango





Kenya women's hockey defender Beatrice Mbugua in action during a training session at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on July 19, 2022 ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games between Thursday, 28 Jul 2022 – Mon, 8 Aug 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Kelly Ayodi, Standard)



The national women’s hockey team continued with their preparation ahead of their Commonwealth Games opening match against New Zealand tomorrow from 11am (East African Time) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.



