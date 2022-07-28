By Eric Nicolson





Eight of the local hockey players who will be at the Commonwealth Games. Left to right - Sarah Jamieson, Katie Robertson, Becky Ward, Jess Ross, Nicki Cochrane, Louise Campbell, Eve Pearson and Charlotte Watson.



If following the fortunes of local athletes is your Commonwealth Games thing then start brushing up on short corners, undercutting and scoops.



Because when it comes to producing competitors from this part of the world for the once every four years event, no sport comes close to hockey.



