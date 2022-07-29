

BIRMINGHAM: Britain’s Prince Charles meets with athletes and members from Pakistan during a visit to the Athletes Village at the University of Birmingham on Thursday.—AFP



BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s hockey team was on Thursday boosted by the return of key players Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Mohammad Abdullah after they tested negative for Covid-19 with manager Sameer Hussain confirming that they were in line to feature against South Africa in their Commonwealth Games opener on Saturday.



