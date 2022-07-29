Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women's Hockey team seek Tokyo inspiration to end medal drought

Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
The Indian women's hockey team will be hoping to forget the World Cup's shortcomings and focus at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.


Indian Women's Hockey Team (Hockey India/Twitter)

A podium finish on its mind, the Indian women's hockey team would look to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by steam-rolling minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener on Thursday. The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.

