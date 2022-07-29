Indian women's Hockey team seek Tokyo inspiration to end medal drought
The Indian women's hockey team will be hoping to forget the World Cup's shortcomings and focus at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Indian Women's Hockey Team (Hockey India/Twitter)
A podium finish on its mind, the Indian women's hockey team would look to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by steam-rolling minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener on Thursday. The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.