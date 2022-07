By Washington Onyango





Kenya women's hockey head coach Jacqueline Mwangi during a training session at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on July 19, 2022 ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games between Thursday, 28 Jul 2022 – Mon, 8 Aug 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Kelly Ayodi, Standard)



Kenya women’s hockey team will kick off their Commonwealth Games kick off match against New Zealand on Friday from 11am East African Time in Birmingham, United Kingdom.