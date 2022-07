By Rod Gilmour





Scotland were 5-1 up against the world No 9 side PIC: COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Birmingham — This was a tale of two madcap quarters, ending with New Zealand mounting a monumental comeback from 5-1 down to level the match and nearly nick it in the final seconds. The Black Sticks just didn’t give up the chase as one of the great Commonwealth Games matches finished 5-5.