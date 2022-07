Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The Canadian WolfPack got off the mark in style in their games opener, defeating Wales 4-0 in comfortable fashion. Brie Stairs (Kitchener, Ont.) led the way with two goals, while Sara McManus (Tsawwassen, B.C.) and Hannah Haughn (North Vancouver, B.C.) also got on the board. Rowan Harris (Ottawa, Ont.) recorded the shutout, while Melanie Scholz (Calgary, Alta.) kitted up to earn her first senior cap.