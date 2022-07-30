



It was very much on expected lines that the Indian hockey eves would taught a ‘hockey lesson’ to a side like Ghana that does not have much of a reputation with a world ranking of 30. But surprisingly, it was Ghana who probably taught a lesson or two on how to defend against a formidable opponent like India. The Ghananian women ensured one thing – it won’t be a stroll in the pitch for the Janneke Schopman-coached Indian outfit – of course, the Indian women won their Commonwealth Games opener 5-0 and the statsbooks would always say that, but the pugnacity of Ghana cannnot be missed from this match.



