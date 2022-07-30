Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Three late goals earn New Zealand men's team dramatic 5-5 draw as Commonwealth Games hockey begins

Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
By Mike Rowbottom


Three goals in the final quarter earned Gold Coast 2018 silver medallists New Zealand a 5-5 draw with Scotland in their opening Pool A match ©Getty Images

Three goals in the final 15-minute quarter earned New Zealand’s men, silver medallists in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, an extraordinary 5-5 draw with Scotland in the sides’ opening Pool A match here at Birmingham 2022.

