By Mike Rowbottom





Three goals in the final quarter earned Gold Coast 2018 silver medallists New Zealand a 5-5 draw with Scotland in their opening Pool A match ©Getty Images



Three goals in the final 15-minute quarter earned New Zealand’s men, silver medallists in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, an extraordinary 5-5 draw with Scotland in the sides’ opening Pool A match here at Birmingham 2022.



