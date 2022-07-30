Commonwealth Games hockey gets underway with a bang
New Zealand women record huge victory while the men’s side play out remarkable draw with Scotland
New Zealand and Scotland men’s sides played out an incredible 5 all draw in the final game of a day that saw Ghana’s men make their debut in the games against hosts England. Scotland women got their campaign off to a dream start, beating South Africa, while Canada women recorded a comfortable win over Wales. New Zealand’s women were also in action, recording a massive victory over Kenya.