Commonwealth Games hockey gets underway with a bang

Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022
New Zealand women record huge victory while the men’s side play out remarkable draw with Scotland



New Zealand and Scotland men’s sides played out an incredible 5 all draw in the final game of a day that saw Ghana’s men make their debut in the games against hosts England. Scotland women got their campaign off to a dream start, beating South Africa, while Canada women recorded a comfortable win over Wales. New Zealand’s women were also in action, recording a massive victory over Kenya.

