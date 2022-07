Sonika replaces Navjot Kaur in the 18-member Indian women's squad. India opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana.





Navjot Kaur's CWG campaign has come to an abrupt end. (Hockey India)



India midfielder Navjot Kaur's campaign at the Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt end as she is set to fly back home after testing positive for COVID-19.