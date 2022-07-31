



Indian hockey eves’ tournament opener against Ghana was far from convincing notwithstanding their 5-0 triumph – it was crystal clear that the Janneke Schopman-coached side needed to really pull up their socks and the Indian women came up with a big effort to snuff out the challenge of Wales in a pretty impressive 3-1 win. The Indian women were all over the Welsh defence, swarming like stinging bees and it was only a matter of time before they translated their ball possession superiority into goals. Wales goalkeeper Thomas Roseanne made some daring saves that ensured the scoreline was even stevens in the opening quarter but the red brigade lost the plot when Indian eves struck twice in two minutes both off set-pieces.



