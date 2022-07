By Rod Gilmour





Gareth Furlong fires Wales to victory in Games opener PIC: COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Birmingham — It’s Not Unusual rang out at the University on Saturday. The Tom Jones classic summed up the four-goal firepower of Gareth Furlong, who once again showed his corner strength as Wales opened their Commonwealth Games campaign with another rankings upset, this time a 5-1 win over Canada.