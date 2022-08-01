Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England aim to continue women’s sport high after Canada win

Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
By Rod Gilmour


Fiona Crackles and team-mates celebrate win over Canada PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY

Birmingham — England’s GB hockey players know all about stopping the country in its tracks. Mere minutes after Chloe Kelly had scored England’s winner at football’s Euro 2020, Anna Toman slapped home England’s opener against Canada. ‘It’s coming home!’ screamed a jubilant Fiona Crackles when The Hockey Paper later revealed the news after grinding out a 1-0 win.

