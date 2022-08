BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand’s David Brydon (L) dribbles past Pakistan’s Mubashar Ali and Ammad Butt during their Pool ‘A’ match at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. —courtesy CWG2022



BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s hopes of getting closer to a semi-final berth took a hit when they were stunned 4-1 by New Zealand in their second Pool ‘A’ game of the Commonwealth Games hockey tournament on Sunday.