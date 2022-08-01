Australia and India’s men both hit double-figures in their opening games of the tournament
Lausanne, Switzerland: New Zealand’s men got the day’s play underway with a comfortable showing against Pakistan, while Australia got their games title defence started with a massive victory over Scotland. The afternoon session started with a cracker between England and Wales men in which the hosts claimed a valuable three points, while India put 11 past Ghana. The evening began with a narrow England women’s win over Canada, with the day ended by a dominant Australia showing against South Africa.