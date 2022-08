Ghana thank the fans at the final hooter PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Birmingham — Ghana men were denied one of world hockey’s great wins when the world No 36 side succumbed to a disputed penalty stroke within the final second of their pool match against Canada on Monday night. “We were hoping to go the last whistle,” said Ghana’s Christopher Dogbe. “We were excited, we were enjoying the game. It’s very sad how the game ended.”