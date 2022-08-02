India took a solid 4-1 lead in the match with Mandeep Singh (13', 22') scoring a brace and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (3') and Harmanpreet Singh (46') scoring a goal each as well.





India's Nilakanta Sharma, centre gets past England's Samuel Ward, right during pool B hockey match between India and England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Birmingham: Indian men's hockey team played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against England in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after the opposition made a stunning comeback in the final quarter of the match on Monday.



