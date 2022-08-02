Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India men hang on for tense 4-4 draw with England

Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

England came back from 1-3 down at the end of the third quarter to finish level with India at 4-4 in a Group B men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Santadeep Dey


Nicholas Bandurak scores a goal during the Men’s Hockey - Pool B match between India and England on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England came back from 1-3 down at the end of the third quarter to finish level with India at 4-4 in a Group B men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.