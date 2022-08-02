England came back from 1-3 down at the end of the third quarter to finish level with India at 4-4 in a Group B men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.



Santadeep Dey





Nicholas Bandurak scores a goal during the Men’s Hockey - Pool B match between India and England on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



