Indian Men Wilt Under Late England Resurgence, Play Out a 4-4 Draw

Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
It won’t be a sweeping statement to say that the Indian men’s hockey team snatched a draw from the doorstep of victory in their crucial 2022 Commonwealth Games pool game against England at Birmingham. The Graham Reid-coached Indian outfit controlled the proceedings for three quarters but England backed by their boisterous home crowd struck three telling blows in a span of six minutes in the final quarter via the duo of Nicholas Bandurak and Phil Ropar. The late English resurgence coupled with a ten-minute yellow card to Gurjant Singh and temporary marching orders to Varun Kumar ensured India’s cup of frustration was overflowing.

