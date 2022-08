By Washington Onyango





Team Kenya women hockey player Eleanor Chebet (L) in action against her New Zealand counterpart during the on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University Of Birmingham grounds on July 29, 2022. (Kelly Ayodi, Standard)



Kenya national women’s hockey team lost their third match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday afternoon after going down 11-0 to Scotland in Birmingham in United Kingdom.