Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Australia’s men make huge statement with large victory

Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

South Africa’s men edge 9 goal thriller, England’s men make remarkable comeback and Scotland’s women hit double-figures



The morning session began with Wales’s women wrapping up their first points of the games, followed by Scotland’s women putting 11 past Kenya. The afternoon got off to a thrilling start as South Africa’s men edged an incredible game with Scotland, while England’s men pulled off a remarkable comeback against India. In the evening session Canada’s men rescued a point against Ghana and Australia made a real statement of intent by crushing New Zealand.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.