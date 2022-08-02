South Africa’s men edge 9 goal thriller, England’s men make remarkable comeback and Scotland’s women hit double-figures







The morning session began with Wales’s women wrapping up their first points of the games, followed by Scotland’s women putting 11 past Kenya. The afternoon got off to a thrilling start as South Africa’s men edged an incredible game with Scotland, while England’s men pulled off a remarkable comeback against India. In the evening session Canada’s men rescued a point against Ghana and Australia made a real statement of intent by crushing New Zealand.



