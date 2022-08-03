By Rod Gilmour





England and Tess Howard celebrate their second goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Birmingham — England women bagged a semi-final berth in front of watching royalty as the 2022 squad became the first to win their opening three matches at a Commonwealth Games. A 3-1 victory was largely achieved beneath Old Joe, the university clock tower, with a defensive display in the first-half and goals to finish off the Indian charge in the second. England are ticking into gear in Birmingham.



