England women keep India at bay to reach semi-finals

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
By Rod Gilmour


England and Tess Howard celebrate their second goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK

Birmingham — England women bagged a semi-final berth in front of watching royalty as the 2022 squad became the first to win their opening three matches at a Commonwealth Games. A 3-1 victory was largely achieved beneath Old Joe, the university clock tower, with a defensive display in the first-half and goals to finish off the Indian charge in the second. England are ticking into gear in Birmingham.

