



Maddie Hinch has always been a tough nut to crack – the Indian hockey eves experienced it very recently at the 2022 World Cup, and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hinch drove considerable frustration in the Indian ranks by churning out close to a dozen saves – her splendid goalkeeping was a big factor in England pulling off what in the end looked like a very convincing scoreline (3-1) and hardly reflected the fight Indian eves dished out for the most part of the match.



