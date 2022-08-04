SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC order to constitute COA for managing Hockey India
Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India/twitter)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court to form a three-member committee of administrators to manage the affairs of Hockey India till its constitution is amended and elections are held in accordance with the National Sports Code.