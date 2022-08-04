Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC order to constitute COA for managing Hockey India

Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 19
The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court to form a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of Hockey India.


Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India/twitter)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court to form a three-member committee of administrators to manage the affairs of Hockey India till its constitution is amended and elections are held in accordance with the National Sports Code.

