

Wales and GB hockey player Jacob Draper. IMAGE: David P McCarthy Photography



With the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the truly inspirational backdrop of England winning the Women’s Euros 2022, and the 10 year anniversary of the London 2012 Olympic Games, England Hockey combining with Hockey Wales are delighted to announce further information on how our own major events can excite and inspire our sport through our bid to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2026.



