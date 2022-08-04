Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India thumps Canada 8-0, moves top of Pool B

Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
Commonwealth Games: India extended its commanding run over Canada with its thumping with six players entering the scoresheet on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Santadeep Dey


India stormed onto the top of the points table of Pool B with a resounding victory over the Canadians and now has one foot in the men’s hockey semifinal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indian men’s hockey team bettered its already impressive head-to-head record against Canada to 27-4, flooring the side 8-0 in a Commonwealth Games Pool B encounter at the University of Birmingham. Manpreet Singh and Co, with seven points from three games, have now moved to the top of the group, and have one foot in the semifinals.

