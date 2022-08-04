Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Men Pour Out ‘England-Draw Frustration’ on Hapless Canada

Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
There was much at stake for the Indian men’s hockey team after their truly forgettable tie against England in a game, where card indiscipline saw them settle for a 4-4 draw after leading 4-1 at one juncture when they locked horns with Canada. Indians maintained the same tempo exuded against England (for three quarters) against Canada and seemed determined to correct the ‘wrongs’ of the England tie. Balraj Panesar kept Canada in the contest with a superb goalline clearance of a power-packed Harmanpreet Singh penalty corner and that was the lone high point of the Canadian deep defence as India thereafter swarmed over the opposition defence like stinging bees.

