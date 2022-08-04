Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia’s men and women maintain perfect records

Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
India’s women secure qualification in dramatic fashion and three-way scramble for second place in men’s Pool A set up after big Indian win



Australia’s women made it 4 wins from 4 while India secured their place in the semi-final in dramatic fashion to round out the morning session. India’s men registered a big win over Canada in the first game of the afternoon, while Wales kept their hopes of semi-final alive following a win over Ghana. The evening session began with a thriller between Pakistan and Scotland’s men, with Pakistan edging the tie and keeping their slim hopes of qualification alive. A packed day was ended by Australia making it 3 wins from 3, securing their top spot in Pool A.

