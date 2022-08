England have learned their opponents in the Commonwealth Games semi finals.







England's women topped their group after a 5-0 win over Wales in their final group game. They won all four matches; scoring 21 goals via eight different scorers. Conceding only once in four hours, they go into the final four in fine fettle. They take on a New Zealand side who they know well, having played them in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup just a few weeks ago.