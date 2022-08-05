By Rod Gilmour





South Africa celebrates their thrilling win at the final hooter. PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Birmingham — “Every time we play is for something bigger than ourselves,” said Mustapha Cassiem, South Africa’s 20-year-old forward, brother of Dayaan and one of a cohort of counter-attacking green shirts after advancing to a first Commonwealth Games semi-final in 20 years on Thursday night.



