Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters, but Wales gave a tough fight to their fancied opponents, especially in the first 15 minutes





Indian hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Wales during the Pool B men's field hockey match of the Commonwealth Games, at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, UK, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. PTI



Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.



