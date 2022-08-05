Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Harmanpreet’s hat-trick hands India 4-1 win over Wales, enter semifinals

Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters, but Wales gave a tough fight to their fancied opponents, especially in the first 15 minutes


Indian hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Wales during the Pool B men's field hockey match of the Commonwealth Games, at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, UK, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. PTI

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

