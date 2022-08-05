England’s women win 4 in a row for first time in Commonwealth Games







The final day of Pool action got underway with New Zealand’s women cruising to victory over South Africa, before England went 4 wins from 4 for the first time in the Commonwealth Games with a comfortable win over Wales. The afternoon began with India’s men securing top spot in Pool B, with the second game of the session seeing England put up double figures against Canada. South Africa’s men pulled off a crucial win over New Zealand in the opening game of the evening, ending the Black Sticks chance of a medal. The final Pool match of the games saw Australia maintain their 100% record, setting up a semi-final against hosts England.



