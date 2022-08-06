India's Men's Hockey team start favourites in the semifinals against South Africa.





Indian Men's Hockey Team confirmed a spot in the Semi-Finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 4-1 win over Wales. (Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team would fancy its chances of at least securing a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games as it will start as the overwhelming favourite against a lower-ranked South Africa in the first semifinal here on Saturday.



