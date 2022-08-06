Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Great chance for India men's hockey team to return to CWG podium

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

India's Men's Hockey team start favourites in the semifinals against South Africa. 


Indian Men's Hockey Team confirmed a spot in the Semi-Finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 4-1 win over Wales. (Hockey India)

The Indian men's hockey team would fancy its chances of at least securing a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games as it will start as the overwhelming favourite against a lower-ranked South Africa in the first semifinal here on Saturday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.