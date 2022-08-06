After that, we lost a little bit of our momentum. Then it did go in, and everyone is deflated," Schopman said.





Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman (Source: Hockey India) By



"Frustrated and angry" by the 'clock howler' during the Indian women's hockey team's controversial Commonwealth Games semifinal loss to Australia, coach Janneke Schopman said her side was left deflated and lost momentum after the incident.



