Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Everyone was deflated: Indian women's hockey coach Schopman on the penalty retake "

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments

After that, we lost a little bit of our momentum. Then it did go in, and everyone is deflated," Schopman said.


Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman (Source: Hockey India) By

"Frustrated and angry" by the 'clock howler' during the Indian women's hockey team's controversial Commonwealth Games semifinal loss to Australia, coach Janneke Schopman said her side was left deflated and lost momentum after the incident.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.