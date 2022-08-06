Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Explained: The shootout controversy in India's defeat to Australia in CWG hockey semi-final

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments

The shootout between India and Australia in the women's hockey semifinal was marred with controversy as the former won 3-0 at the Commonwealth Games.


India lost to Australia in shootout in the women's hockey semi-finals of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Hockey India

The Indian women's hockey team's quest for a berth in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak with powerhouse Australia defeating them 3-0 in the shootout in Birmingham.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.