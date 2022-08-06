Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH ‘sorry’ for clock howler during Indian women’s semifinal loss, will review incident

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 18
Australia’s Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the 8-second countdown on scoreboard hadn’t started


Australian players celebrate their win in the women's semifinal hockey match against India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on August 5, 2022. AP/PTI

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday apologised for the clock controversy that took place during the Indian women’s team’s semifinal loss against Australia at the Commonwealth Games, saying it would “thoroughly review” the incident.

