Australia’s Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the 8-second countdown on scoreboard hadn’t started





Australian players celebrate their win in the women's semifinal hockey match against India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on August 5, 2022. AP/PTI



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday apologised for the clock controversy that took place during the Indian women’s team’s semifinal loss against Australia at the Commonwealth Games, saying it would “thoroughly review” the incident.



