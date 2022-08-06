Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Gritty India women's hockey team goes down fighting against Australia in semifinal

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 16
Savita Punia-led team will next take on New Zealand in bronze-medal match on August 7


Indian players react after losing in the women's semifinal hockey match against Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on August 5, 2022. AP/PTI

The Indian women's hockey team's quest for a berth in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak with powerhouse Australia defeating them 3-0 in the shootout here.

