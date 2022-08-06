Australia beat India in controversial penalty shootout to enter women’s hockey final at Commonwealth Games 2022
India lost to Australia 3-0 in a controversial penalty shootout and will take part in the bronze medal women’s hockey match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday
Indian women’s hockey team at Commonwealth Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Australia beat India 3-0 in a controversial penalty shootout on Friday to enter the final of the women’s hockey of the Commonwealth Games 2022.