Play New Zealand for Bronze







The Indian hockey eves can take pride in their Commonwealth Games semifinal defeat to formidable Australia in the shootout at Birmingham. An early Australian goal via Greiner Rebecca off a Mariah Williams baseline pass that saw the goal-scorer outsmart her Udita before breaching the defences of Savita, did push the Indian women to the walls. The Blueskirts steadily picked themselves up in the second quarter and controlled the midfield and did not allow the Hockeyroos to dominate proceedings. Monica Malik, Neha Goyal and Sushila Chanu played their hearts out and did not make it easy for their opposition. Monica kept India in the contest with two brave goalline saves off short corners. Indians were cagey about throwing more players in front for they are aware of the counter-attack threats from Australia. At times, the Indian ball carriers were starved of passing options and outnumbered by Australia.



