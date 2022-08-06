England and Australia both win in shoot-outs to reach the women’s final
Kenya’s women register first ever Commonwealth Games win
The morning session began with a little bit of history as Kenya’s women secured their first ever Commonwealth games victory. This was followed by South Africa pipping Wales to 7th place in a tight encounter. The evening session started with England booking their spot in Sunday’s gold medal match with a shoot-out win over New Zealand. The second semi-final also went all the way, as Australia came out on top.