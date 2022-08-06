Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

England and Australia both win in shoot-outs to reach the women’s final

Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 11:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

Kenya’s women register first ever Commonwealth Games win



The morning session began with a little bit of history as Kenya’s women secured their first ever Commonwealth games victory. This was followed by South Africa pipping Wales to 7th place in a tight encounter. The evening session started with England booking their spot in Sunday’s gold medal match with a shoot-out win over New Zealand. The second semi-final also went all the way, as Australia came out on top.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.