'Such an incident appalling at the top level,' says former Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne Former Indian women's team coach

Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
Sjoerd Marjine expresses his disappointment over the clock howler in the penalty shootout in the India v Australia semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022.

By Pritish Raj


The dejected India women's hockey team after a cruel loss in the CWG semifinals

ndian hockey is in heartbreak after the women's team fought bravely against Australia but were defeated on penalties in the Commonwealth Games semifinal on Friday night. The former coach of the team Sjoerd Marijne said that it is appalling that something like the clock howler could happen at the top level of the game.

