Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th).





File image of the India men's hockey team at CWG 2022. Image: Hockey India



Birmingham: Olympic bronze medallists India eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over South Africa to qualify for the men's hockey final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.